Woman accused of dragging dog behind scooter set for preliminary hearing in August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of injuring a small dog by dragging it behind a scooter is scheduled for a two-hour hearing in August in which a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to order her to stand trial.

A date of Aug. 29 was set Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in the case of Elaine Rosa. She is charged with cruelty to an animal, a felony, and failing to provide animal care, a misdemeanor.

In January, security camera footage captured a person later identified as Rosa riding a Bird scooter and dragging a dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood before being confronted by bystanders.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment. Rosa is not the dog’s owner.

A medical plan was established between the dog’s legal owner and a veterinarian, police said.

Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident, which occurred in the 2100 block of Pine Street.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and up to a $20,000 fine. The misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to six months in jail.