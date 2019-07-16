Breaking News
Click for coverage of the Ridgecrest earthquakes

Woman accused of dragging dog behind scooter set for preliminary hearing in August

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
Elaine Rosa court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of injuring a small dog by dragging it behind a scooter is scheduled for a two-hour hearing in August in which a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to order her to stand trial.

A date of Aug. 29 was set Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in the case of Elaine Rosa. She is charged with cruelty to an animal, a felony, and failing to provide animal care, a misdemeanor.

In January, security camera footage captured a person later identified as Rosa riding a Bird scooter and dragging a dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood before being confronted by bystanders.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment. Rosa is not the dog’s owner.

A medical plan was established between the dog’s legal owner and a veterinarian, police said.

Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident, which occurred in the 2100 block of Pine Street.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and up to a $20,000 fine. The misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to six months in jail. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News