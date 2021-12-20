Woman accused of attempting to kidnap 3 children found incompetent for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old woman has been found not competent to stand trial on charges she attempted to kidnap three children.

Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush on Monday said criminal proceedings will remain suspended against Alina Serda and set a hearing Jan. 10 to determine the state mental hospital in which she’ll be housed.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including psychiatrists’ reports then rules whether a defendant understands the criminal proceedings against them and can assist their legal team in the preparation of a defense.

Efforts will be made to restore Serda to competency. If she’s later found competent, criminal proceedings will resume.

Serda is accused of first attempting to kidnap two children in a stroller near Olive and Knudsen drives the evening of Nov. 24. Deputies said she then tried to kidnap another child walking with his mother in the same area.

She had been released from jail only a few hours before the alleged kidnapping attempts, according to sheriff’s officials.