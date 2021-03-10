Woman accused of assaulting officer during protest ordered to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is enough evidence to warrant a trial for a woman accused of assaulting a police officer during a protest in September of last year, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Xandria Beltran-Gomez is next due in court March 22, when a trial date will be scheduled.

Beltran-Gomez, 28 at the time of her arrest, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer, vandalism, resisting arrest, carrying brass knuckles and misdemeanor charges of possession of a switchblade and possession of a drill with the intent to vandalize. She’s free on $70,000 bail.

During a protest the night of Sept. 26, 2020, Beltran-Gomez vandalized a wall at police headquarters, according to investigators. She ran as police approached her, then stopped and swung an aluminum baseball bat at an officer, police said.

The officer tackled her and took her into custody with the assistance of other officers. He said the bat didn’t hit him, according to a report filed by investigators.

The report says Beltran-Gomez spray-painted “BLM” on a traffic barrier near the police department, and numbers corresponding to an anti-police slogan on a red brick wall to the front of the building.