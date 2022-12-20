BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield.

Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She pleaded no contest in September to four felonies and two misdemeanors.

During a protest the night of Sept. 26, 2020, Beltran-Gomez vandalized a wall at the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters at 1601 Truxtun Ave., according to investigators. She ran as officers approached then stopped and swung an aluminum baseball bat at an officer, police said.

The officer tackled her and took her into custody. He said the bat didn’t hit him, according to a police report.

Beltran-Gomez spray-painted “BLM” on a traffic barrier near the police department and numbers corresponding to an anti-police slogan on a red brick wall to the front of the building, police said.