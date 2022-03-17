BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 77-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her roommate at a Bakersfield retirement home.

Sandra Bonertz entered the plea Thursday morning and is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison next month. A charge of first-degree murder was dismissed.

A caregiver discovered the body of Bonertz’s roommate, Winnie Smith, 83, on July 11 in the room they shared at Pinewood Glen Retirement Community. Bonertz told police Smith “asked me to do it, and I did,” according to court filings.

Police found a revolver underneath a comforter on Bonertz’s bed, the filings say. It contained five rounds of .38 caliber ammunition, three of which were spent.

Smith was shot three times in the chest, the filings say.

Another resident, who described herself as Smith’s best friend, told police Smith severely hurt an ankle in the crash and needed assistance getting in her wheelchair, according to the filings. The resident said Smith was unhappy with her doctors and had been depressed.

A manager at the independent living facility told police she had noticed a change in Bonertz’s behavior. She said Bonertz and Smith used to be together all the time, but recently Bonertz stayed in her room, was “high strung” and may have been frustrated with Smith, according to the filings.