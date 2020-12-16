Woman, 61, arrested on manslaughter and DUI charges in deadly Wasco crash

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A 61-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday evening on DUI and manslaughter charges after deputies said she was under the influence of drugs and involved in a deadly head-on collision.

Margaret Fladhammer of Oceano was booked into jail on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs resulting in bodily injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff’s officials.

The crash happened at about 8:19 p.m. in the area of Highway 46 and North Leonard Avenue, deputies said. Donald Frank Steinhaus, of Wasco, drove the other vehicle and died at the scene, and a woman traveling in his vehicle was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Steinhaus was 43.

Fladhammer suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.