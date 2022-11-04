BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over 170 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Tieche was taken into custody and booked into county jail, according to the sheriff’s office, but was not listed in custody Friday night.