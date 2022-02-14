Woman, 23, pleads not guilty in connection with baby’s alleged fentanyl overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman whose 9-month-old allegedly suffered a fentanyl overdose was formally arraigned Monday on multiple felony charges.

Tony Lidgett, the attorney representing Gabriela Cruz, entered not guilty pleas on her behalf to two counts of willful cruelty to a child, drug possession for sale and possession of drugs. Her next hearing is scheduled April 28.

Cruz is free on $72,500 bail.

On the afternoon of Jan. 21, police were called to a home on Lake Street near Beale Avenue for a baby not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital and determined to be suffering from a fentanyl overdose, police said.

The baby was revived and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, police said. Another child, 2, was also removed from the home.

Police said Cruz is the mother of both children.

Officers found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia during a search of the home, police said.