BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first fight was broken up by security. The second resulted in a gun being drawn and shots fired into a crowd.

In the end, two people were struck by gunfire outside El Portal West Mexican Grill and Cantina, and a Taft man was taken into custody.

The accused shooter, Billy Burell, 26, is due back in court next month and has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, assault with a gun, recklessly discharging a firearm, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon and resisting arrest. He’s free on $250,000 bail.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26 outside the restaurant at 1100 Calloway Drive. Police had been patrolling the area and heard gunshots.

“We were conducting high visibility patrol in the 1100 block of Calloway Drive (El Portal) due to there being multiple circumstances involving local criminal street gangs that use this location as a common hangout such as the East Side Crips, West Side Crips, Colonia Bakers and East Side Bakers . . .,” an officer wrote in police reports filed in the case.

Police arrived to find hundreds of people running and yelling. They also saw one man, later identified as Burell, “walking briskly with a look of anger on his face in a scowl,” the reports say.

Burell was holding a tan handgun by his side, police said. Officers told him to put it down.

He yelled, “I didn’t do anything” and continued to walk away, according to the reports.

Police approached with guns drawn, noticed the gun was now in Burell’s right rear pocket, and circled him, the reports say. Burell laid on the ground but then struggled as officers attempted to handcuff him, police said. He was eventually taken into custody.

Multiple witnesses identified Burell as the shooter, according to the reports.

Security guards told police they broke up the first fight, which occurred near the front entrance of El Portal West and involved two males. A second fight took place southeast of the restaurant soon after, and the shooting occurred.

When interviewed in a holding cell, Burell denied firing a gun or even having one on him, the reports say.

“I told Burell he was lying because officers located a firearm on him,” an officer wrote in the reports. “Burell continued to deny any involvement and was uncooperative.”