Witnesses, video surveillance and suspects’ statements placed two men at scene of Bandolero Way homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged with murder in a shooting last month were identified as being at the scene of the killing through witness statements, surveillance video and even the suspects’ own admission, according to court documents.

Both Manuel Ruiz and Douglas Hutchison told investigators they were present during the homicide before invoking their right to remain silent, according to probable cause declarations filed by police.

The two are each set to be formally arraigned Monday on a charge of first-degree murder, court records show.

Ruiz, 32, and Hutchison, 29, are accused of gunning down 28-year-old Duran Kenneth Dunhill McDowall on Bandolero Way in northwest Bakersfield. McDowall was found lying in a driveway with a single gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz and Hutchison were located the next day at a residence in the 9000 block of Muller Road, police and the court documents say. They surrendered after a five-hour standoff in which the Bakersfield Police Department’s SWAT team surrounded the residence.