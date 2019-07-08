Witness ordered held on $100,000 bail in case involving 4-month-old’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man accused of killing a 4-month-old boy was pushed back one week Monday and a “necessary witness” in the case is being held on $100,000 bail for repeatedly failing to show up for court hearings.

Daniel McKie, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Anakin McKie in 2017 and faces a life term in prison if convicted.

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich ordered witness Melanie Murphy to continue to be held for next week’s hearing after the prosecutor in the case said Murphy has failed to appear in court multiple times.

Murphy has been in custody since June 27.

In arguing for Murphy to remain in custody, prosecutor David Wilson said three bench warrants have been issued for Murphy due to her repeated failure to appear in court. An investigator has determined she is homeless.

Both McKie and Murphy are scheduled to be back in court July 15.

Anakin was born three months premature. He spent the first three months of his life at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to court documents.

The child had underdeveloped lungs, and was sent to his home in Tehachapi with an oxygen machine.

He was home 30 days before his death.

McKie, who was not the child’s father, told investigators he was carrying Anakin when he tripped over the oxygen machine and fell into a wall. He said Anakin hit his head on the wall when he fell.

Anakin stopped breathing, McKie told detectives. He said he “freaked out” and violently shook the boy, hoping he would start breathing again, documents said.

At one point during the interrogation, McKie sobbed and kept saying, “I killed him,” documents said. He said he was frustrated with all the doctor’s appointments and extra treatment Anakin required.