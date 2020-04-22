With less traffic, CHP sees huge spike in citations for drivers going above 100 mph

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — With less traffic on roadways as a result of stay-at-home orders, the California Highway Patrol has seen a massive jump in the number of citations it has issued to motorists traveling at speeds greater than 100 mph.

From March 19 — when the state’s stay-at-home order began — to April 19, the CHP issued 2,493 citations statewide for traveling more than 100 mph, according to a news release.

That’s an 87 percent increase.

“Excessive speed and unsafe driving threaten everyone using our highway system,” said Caltrans

Director Toks Omishakin. “Viewing less congested roads as an invitation to drive dangerously

jeopardizes the safety of construction and maintenance crews who are working to maintain

reliable access to our highways when people need it most.”

The release said all of the state’s electronic highway signs will soon have messages urging motorists not to speed and to keep essential workers safe by following the speed limit.

California’s “Move Over” law requires all drivers to move over a lane or, if unable to do so safely, slow down when they see amber flashing lights on Caltrans vehicles, law enforcement and emergency vehicles and tow trucks.