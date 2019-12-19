Wiretap led to federal prostitution charges against man as part of operation targeting gang members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man facing federal prostitution charges and who was arrested as part of an operation targeting gang members made multiple calls to a woman directing her where to meet men and how much money to accept for various sex acts, according to court documents.

Authorities intercepted a series of calls and text messages from Jerome Roberson to a woman they determined was working as a prostitute for him, the documents filed in federal court said.

In one call, Roberson told the woman to meet a man at the Rite Aid on H Street and not to accept less than $80, the documents said. He told her if the man turned out to be a police officer to “just deny everything.”

Another intercepted call from Roberson to the woman involved him telling the woman she was going on a “car date” and that the customer wanted unprotected sex for $400, the documents said. He told her it could be a set up by law enforcement, and to insist the man wear a condom.

Roberson made his first court appearance Wednesday and is next due in federal court Monday in Fresno.

He was arrested as part of a three-month operation targeting Country Boy Crips members that involved federal and state agencies and resulted in more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of over a dozen firearms and drugs.