Window broken at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A window at Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office was smashed on Monday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:16 p.m., officers were sent to the office, located at 4100 Empire Dr., after receiving reports of vandalism. The damage to the window is estimated at around $500, according to BPD.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time, the department said.

“I thank the Bakersfield Police Department for quickly responding to the scene and for their assistance on this matter,” Congressman McCarthy said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.