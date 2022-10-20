BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of 4-year-old Jessica Martinez, who went missing and was murdered more than 30 years ago, responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s offer of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her case.

“I’m very grateful that this reward has finally happened and that Jessica’s name is out there again,” Nellie Mesa, Jessica’s mom, told 17 News. “I would forever be grateful and I’m hoping and praying we do get some kind of calls for the case to be solved.”

Jessica Martinez went missing while playing in front of her Bakersfield apartment complex on May 10, 1990. After missing for 11 days, her body was found 10 miles away in a field.

Mesa said she was flooded with calls, emails, texts from clients and family members who reached out after hearing the governor’s announcement. Mesa said family and friends were elated and felt like Newsom’s help revitalized the search for Jessica’s killer, or killers.

“I felt like we were back again because I feel like she has been forgotten,” Mesa said in response to to Newsom’s announcement.

All investigative leads have been exhausted, according to local law enforcement, and the Bakersfield Police Department had reached out to the governor’s office to issue a reward in the cold case, according to a press release. The Kern County Secret Witness Program has also offered an additional $10,000 reward.

No piece of information is too small for the grieving mother when it comes to her daughters 32-year-old murder case, Mesa said. Even if it’s just a small piece of information, Mesa said she encourages anyone who knows something to call in and leave a tip.

Mesa said she believes the hefty reward might motivate someone who knows something to come forward.

“Please come forward if you know something or think you know something and [are] not sure, please come forward and talk to one of the detectives or call the Secret Witness line,” Mesa said. “It’s been 32 years[…] It’s time for Jessica to get justice, and her family, so we can know what happened.”

“Who or why?” Mesa said.

Another big force seeking justice for Jessica’s case was Jessica’s grandfather, Loreto Franco, Sr. Franco, Sr., was a very religious and kind man who fought until the end of his life to bring closure to his granddaughters case, hoping some good news would eventually come along, according to his obituary. Franco, Sr., passed on Oct. 8.

“He would be so happy and grateful that someone is doing something to help his granddaughter’s case,” Mesa said. “He wanted justice for his granddaughter. Up until last year he was still asking if there was any news in Jessica’s case. We will bury him next week.”

Solving this case would mean the world to Mesa and put an end to the long, arduous process her and her extended family have dealt with for the past three decades.

“Closing this case would mean that we got justice for Jessica,” Mesa said. “It means that we have not forgotten her; we lover her. We don’t talk about what happened to her. She lives in my heart. I think about her all the time and my family has not forgotten her. My dad never forgot her. It would mean my job is done.”