What started as a traffic stop ended in a car chase and 1 arrest

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — What began as a routine traffic stop by Kern County Sheriff’s officers turned into a brief car chase and ended in the arrest of one Wasco man Monday.

Officials said at around 8:17 a.m., a deputy tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop near the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway.

The driver of the car, Damien Torres, refused to stop leading deputies on a short car chase ending near the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Oak Avenue, according to officials.

When searching the car, deputies said they found a concealed-loaded .45 caliber handgun, a spare magazine for the gun, ammunition, gang indicia and marijuana. Deputies also said they realized Torres was on parole.

Torres, 21, was previously arrested in March 2020 on similar charges.

Torres was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.

He was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license, evading an officer, possession of marijuana for sales, participating in a criminal street gang, violating his parole, and several felony weapon related charges including carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of loaded firearm by a prohibited person.