West High School student facing charges after found with gun at school: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A West High School student is facing charges after being found in possession of a gun at school, according to Kern High School District.

The student was arrested Thursday by KHSD police, district spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke said. Police found no indication the student intended to use the firearm at school.

She said she had no information on who owns the weapon.

Also, a student reported and turned in two live rounds of ammunition found in a restroom, Briscoe-Clarke said.

“The student who reported this finding is a true hero as KHSD Police quickly recovered the items,” she said.

Parents were notified Thursday evening, and are asked to continue to encourage their children to report suspicious behavior to school administrators or law enforcement, she said.