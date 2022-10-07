BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Head bowed and weeping, Bayley Frost testified Friday to the repeated acts of sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her father as her mother — charged with murder in the father’s shooting death — cried with her.

Her father’s behavior was “gross and disgusting” and left her embarrassed, Frost said. It took place over the course of a year, starting when she was 15. Frost is now an adult and has previously spoken publicly about the abuse.

“He always told me I would never tell anyone, and said he knew I would never tell anyone,” Frost said.

Frost’s testimony on the fourth day of Wendy Howard’s trial detailed not only the abuse perpetrated by Kelly Rees Pitts but what she saw as Pitts was shot three times outside Howard’s home in Tehachapi in 2019.

Howard has said she fired in self-defense as Pitts drove toward her in an ATV after she confronted him about the abuse. The prosecution says Pitts posed no threat when Howard fired three shots into him.

According to an interview transcript displayed in court, Frost said the ATV was traveling about a mile an hour toward her mother when she fired. On Friday, that estimate changed slightly with Pitts testifying the vehicle moved 1 to 3 mph.

“I know it got close to her,” Frost said. “I don’t know if it actually hit her or not.”

The shooting

Frost testified her mother discovered the abuse three days before the shooting when she saw messages on a computer between Frost and a friend she confided in. Her mother also saw two photos: one showed Pitts holding Frost’s hand, the other showed his hand touching Frost’s breast.

The prosecution has acknowledged Pitts molested Frost.

Howard’s eldest daughter — who years earlier said Pitts molested her — called police and the daughters and Howard gave statements. They were told to stay calm while the investigation proceeded.

On June 5, 2019, Pitts, who lived down the road on Appaloosa Court, called Howard and asked to drop his grandson off with the other children at Howard’s home. Howard said OK.

Before Pitts arrived, Frost testified, her mother grabbed a gun and shoved it in the back waistband of her pants. Pitts arrived in an ATV with his grandson, and the grandson got off the vehicle and went to the backyard to play with the other children. Pitts kept the ATV running.

Howard left the house and approached Pitts with the photo of him touching Frost’s breast, Frost said.

“I was worried,” Frost said.

Her mother showed Pitts the photo and he threw his hands up, Frost said. What happened next is kind of blurry, she said, because she looked away several times.

She said she believes she saw Howard fired the first shot as the ATV moved forward. A second shot quickly followed. Her mother stood only a foot or two from the vehicle as she fired, Frost said.

In response to questioning from prosecutor Eric Smith, Frost said she doesn’t remember hearing the ATV revving or other noise before the shooting, adding there was so much going on she may not have noticed it. She testified she doesn’t remember if Pitts was driving the vehicle any differently than the other times he rode it to their house.

Pitts fell off the back of the ATV after the second shot, Frost said.

She testified she walked to the backyard and heard a third shot six or seven seconds later. In 2019, Frost told a detective the third shot was fired about 10 to 15 seconds after the second shot.

Under questioning by Smith, Frost acknowledged her memory of the event was better in 2019.

Frost’s testimony resumes at 1:30 p.m.