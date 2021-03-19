Wendy Howard trial postponed to October

The Tehachapi woman is charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex has been pushed back eight months.

Wendy Howard, who is out of custody on $500,000 bond, is now set to stand trial Oct. 12. The postponement happened during a hearing Friday, moving the start date from March 29.

On June 5, 2019, Howard shot Kelly Rees Pitts multiple times outside her house in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

Howard told police she and Pitts were arguing when he drove over her foot with his quad. She said she felt threatened, so she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him.

Pitts, 57, suffered a gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, another through the center of his neck and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents. Pitts had gone to Howard’s home to drop off his grandson.