BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard gave a series of vague answers Tuesday morning as a prosecutor asked her to explain step-by-step her actions when she fatally shot an ex-boyfriend three years ago.

One of those answers somewhat changed the complexion of the events that occurred outside her Tehachapi home as Howard testified she now isn’t certain an ATV her ex used in what she believes was an attempt to run her over even touched her.

Howard previously told police the vehicle struck the edge of her foot and she backed up and fired. She testified she felt pain in her foot but can’t be sure she was hit.

“There’s a lot of things that I can’t tell you,” Howard said on the ninth day of trial. “I can just piece it together the best I can, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Howard, 53, has testified she shot her ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, the afternoon of June 5, 2019, after confronting him with a photo showing him molesting their teenage daughter. She said Pitts yelled and swore and came at her on the ATV.

Fearing for her life, she shot him, Howard said. Pitts, 57, died later that day from multiple gunshot wounds.

She’s charged with first-degree murder and faces up to 50 years to life if convicted.

Howard claims she fired in self-defense, but the prosecution has called crime scene analysts who testified Pitts wasn’t facing Howard when the shots were fired, and Smith has displayed messages Howard sent in the days and even hours before the shooting expressing her anger.

Smith on Tuesday asked Howard about the emotions she felt, the anger, as she approached Pitts. Howard denied being especially angry and said she was more anxious because she had been told to act naturally around Pitts as police conducted an investigation into the molestation, which she and her daughters reported three days earlier.

Howard on multiple occasions provided lengthy responses that didn’t address questions asked by Smith, who, along with Judge Charles R. Brehmer, told her to only answer the questions asked and not give unrelated details.

Closing arguments are expected later this week.