BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday, the eighth day of her murder trial, Wendy Howard was called to the witness stand.

Howard, 53, faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of Kelly Rees Pitts outside her Tehachapi home. She told police she shot Pitts, an ex-boyfriend, in self-defense June 5, 2019, after confronting him with photos showing him molesting their teen daughter.

Multiple prosecution witnesses, however, have testified Pitts wasn’t facing Howard when shot three times.

17 News is live-tweeting the trial at #WendyHoward.

Closing arguments are expected later this week.