Wendy Howard sits next to defense attorney Tony Lidgett in this photo taken last year. Photo by Eliza Green/The Bakersfield Californian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman who fatally shot an ex-boyfriend in 2019, was sentenced to time served and one year of probation on Thursday.

Last month, Howard entered an Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter for a sentence of time served and one year of probation. Under the plea, Howard maintained her innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to find her guilty.

Howard was acquitted last year of murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, a former boyfriend who molested the teen daughter they had in common. The jury found her not guilty of first-degree murder and the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter imperfect self-defense and involuntary manslaughter.

But jurors deadlocked 7-5 for guilt on a second theory of voluntary manslaughter — voluntary manslaughter heat of passion — that was also filed as a lesser included offense.

Howard attorney Tony Lidgett had argued an acquittal on one theory of voluntary manslaughter counts as an acquittal of the charge as a whole.

Prosecutor Eric Smith, however, said she could be retried on voluntary manslaughter heat of passion because it contains different elements than the imperfect self-defense charge.

Howard at trial testified she feared for her life when she confronted Pitts over the molestation on June 5, 2019. She said Pitts, who she testified had previously abused her, moved toward her on an ATV when she fired.

Smith has said Howard decided to take the law into her hands and provoked the shooting. He noted witnesses estimated the ATV was only moving 1 to 3 mph when she fired.