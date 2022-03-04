BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in her ex’s shooting is expected to go forward in August.

A new trial date of Aug. 29 was set for Wendy Howard during a hearing Friday before Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey. There have been several delays.

Howard is represented by defense lawyer Tony Lidgett. Eric Smith is the prosecutor handling the case.

Howard shot Kelly Rees Pitts multiple times June 5, 2019, outside her house in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

She told police Pitts arrived at her house to drop off his grandson. They argued and he drove over her foot with a quad, she said. She told police she felt threatened so she pulled a gun and shot him.

Pitts, 57, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper chest and neck, and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents.