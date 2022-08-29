BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman facing a murder charge for fatally shooting her ex has been postponed to mid-September.

Wendy Howard’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, said Monday he was not ready and Judge Colette M. Humphrey set the next hearing for Sept. 12, the earliest date on which the case will be assigned a courtroom.

Humphrey also ordered several witnesses to return on that date at the request of prosecutor Eric Smith.

Howard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, shot multiple times June 5, 2019 outside Howard’s home on Appaloosa Court. She has said she confronted Pitts over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter.

They argued when Pitts arrived at her house to drop off his grandson, according to court documents. Howard told police Pitts drove over her foot with a quad and she felt threatened so she pulled a gun and shot him.

Pitts suffered gunshot wounds to his upper chest and neck. He was unarmed but Howard told police she considered his hands deadly weapons.