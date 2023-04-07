Wendy Howard stands with her attorney, Tony Lidgett, as she enters a plea Friday before Judge John W. Lua.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi woman who fatally shot an ex-boyfriend in 2019 days after learning he molested their daughter has entered an Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and will be sentenced to time served and one year of probation.

Sentencing is scheduled May 4. Under the plea, Wendy Howard maintains her innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to find her guilty.

Howard was teary-eyed in the courtroom, briefly hesitating as Judge John W. Lua asked her questions including whether she was making the plea freely and voluntarily.

Last year a jury found Howard not guilty of first-degree murder and the lesser included offenses of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter imperfect self-defense and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of Kelly Rees Pitts, 57, who molested their then-teenage daughter.

But jurors deadlocked 7-5 for guilt on a second theory of voluntary manslaughter — voluntary manslaughter heat of passion — that was also filed as a lesser included offense.

Earlier this week, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez denied a defense motion seeking to dismiss the remaining manslaughter charge.

Howard’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, had argued retrying Howard on the manslaughter charge would violate her right against double jeopardy. Prosecutor Eric Smith, however, said she could be retried on voluntary manslaughter heat of passion because it contains different elements than the imperfect self-defense charge.

At trial, Howard testified she feared for her life during a confrontation June 5, 2019, over the molestation. Smith said she decided to take the into her hands instead of letting police finish their investigation.