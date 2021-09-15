Wells Fargo robbery leads to high-speed chase, ends in rollover crash in Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who robbed Wells Fargo led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover crash in Delano on Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said the man robbed the Wells Fargo on California Ave. at about 10:45 a.m. The man was identified as 57-year-old Ray Green Sr. of Roseville.

While officers were on their way to Wells Fargo, they received information that the man who robbed the bank had a firearm. Officers believe they spotted Green driving northbound on Highway 99 at Petrol Road. Green kept driving after officers attempted to stop him, reaching speeds above 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended after Green appeared to lose control while trying to exit the highway in Delano and rolled over near 13th Avenue. Officers arrested Green with no incident. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after complaining of pain from the crash. No one else was injured.

BPD officers found a firearm and the loss from the robbery in Green’s vehicle. Green was arrested for robbery, felony evading, possession of a stolen firearm and other associated weapons charges.