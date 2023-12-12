BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter written from jail, Arvin High teacher Michael Parra blamed his wife for his predicament because she called police upon finding sexually graphic messages on his phone between him and an underage girl, according to a court filing.

Parra, 44, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student and is charged with seven felonies. He was arrested Nov. 15 and remains in custody on $417,500.

In a motion asking for no bail, Deputy District Attorney Leanne Wilder says Parra wrote a “threatening” letter to his wife in which he attempted to intimidate her.

A bail review hearing is scheduled in Lamont on Wednesday.

While the District Attorney’s Office is seeking for Parra to be held without bail, his attorney, Jared Thompson, is asking for $75,000 bail, an amount his client can afford, according to court filings.

According to the prosecutor’s motion filed in Superior Court, Parra wrote a letter to his wife that says, “I wish you could have talked to me before you did what you did. Not that I don’t need punishment, but I think it was a bit extreme.”

The four-page letter continues, “We could have just got divorced and I could still have my job and provided for the boys.”

Parra has two sons.

He tells his wife they’ll be bankrupt, according to the filing, and says he won’t be able to get a good job and he’ll “be on a list” — an apparent reference to having to register as a sex offender if convicted.

“I won’t be able to just live anywhere,” Parra wrote according to the filing. “People will hunt me down because they don’t want me in their neighborhood.”

The motions says Parra’s wife has requested a criminal protective order that would bar Parra from contacting her and their children.

Thompson, in seeking bail reduction, says in his motion Parra has strong community ties — he’s lived in Bakersfield two decades — and isn’t a flight risk. He noted the educator has no prior criminal record.

Regarding the charges, Thompson said Parra is not accused of “any violent, threatening, or coercive conduct.”

The alleged victim told police she engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with Parra, according to court documents.

Thompson says in the motion $75,000 bail is a reasonable amount considering the circumstances of the case.

According to court documents, the teen, when contacted last month by police, said her relationship with Parra started with flirting last year, then progressed to hugging and kissing in September.

In October, she told police, they engaged in a sex act in a storage room on campus.

Then earlier this month, she said, Parra picked her up one evening near her home and she hid in the back seat of his truck as he snuck her on campus. He led her up a ladder into the attic above his shop class, where he’d placed a futon bed, and they had sex, she said according to the documents.

In a follow-up interview, the teen told investigators about multiple other sexual encounters. Among the items seized by police were Parra’s and the teen’s cellphones, and a dark gray sleeping bag on the futon which had a stain.