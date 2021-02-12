Watch out for online ‘romance scams’ this Valentine’s Day, FBI says

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. In an alert Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, the FBI and other federal agencies warned that cybercriminals are unleashing a wave of data-scrambling extortion attempts against the U.S. healthcare system that could lock up their information systems just as nationwide cases of COVID-19 are spiking. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The FBI is warning those looking for love this Valentine’s Day to beware of online criminals using “romance scams,” where someone expressing interest in a relationship is only out for money.

“A romance scam is similar to ‘catfishing,’ a situation in which a person creates a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and confidence, fostering the illusion of a romantic or close relationship,” said an FBI release. “The difference is the person on the other end of the virtual relationship that is a romance scam is a cybercriminal who will exploit the victim for financial gain.”

Most victims targeted by the scammers are over 40 and divorced, widowed, elderly or disabled, according to the FBI. In 2019, the FBI received complaints from 2,206 victims in California who lost a combined $107,858,977.

These scammers monitor chat rooms and dating sites searching for potential victims, the FBI says, compiling information from profiles and other sources to better manipulate them. After contact is made and the relationship progresses, the scammers use a story of a recent tragedy or hardship they’ve experienced and ask for money.

Victims of romance scams are asked to call law enforcement immediately and report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov, the FBI Sacramento Field Office at 916-746-7000, or both. In addition, contact your financial institution upon discovering fraudulent or suspicious activity and direct them to stop or reverse the transactions.