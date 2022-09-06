WASCO, Calif., (KGET) — A teen was arrested Monday morning after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant for an illegal weapons investigation in Wasco.

Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies from the KCSO said they served a search warrant in the 1800 block of 4th Street and recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun with no serial number ‘ghost gun’, spent shell casings and a live 223 round.

The 15-year-old male suspect was arrested and booked into juvenile hall for possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of ammunition by a juvenile and possession of loaded firearm by a juvenile, said KCSO.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040