WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his injuries at 5:34 p.m.

Scott Gunter

Eugene Stroud

The Kern County Coroner has yet to determine a cause of death, but Gunter’s cellmate is the suspect in the case.

Gunter had been in custody of WSP from San Diego since February to serve a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

His cellmate, Eugene Stroud, came to Wasco from Yolo County in February to serve a 25-year sentence for two counts of corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition as a second striker, and one count of making criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death as a second striker, according to the CDCR. He also had two prior felony convictions for a serious offense.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is also helping with the investigation.