BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot in Wasco on Monday has been identified.

Ezequiel Kevin Cabada Barraza, 30, of Wasco was found at about 9:17 a.m. shot in the legs in the 2100 block of 2nd Street, according to the coroner’s office.

He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was declared dead at 10:40 a.m., coroner’s officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.