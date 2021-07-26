Wasco shooter had restraining order, was armed with AK-47-style rifle: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A restraining order prohibiting him from owning firearms had been issued against the man who shot and fatally wounded a deputy sheriff during an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Wasco home, authorities said.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the gunman was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun during Sunday’s standoff that resulted in the deaths of five people: Deputy Phillip Campas, the gunman and a woman, man and teen inside the home.

A 24-year-old man and 17-year-old male found dead in the residence were the gunman’s sons, the sheriff said. The woman, 42, was their mother.

Of those killed, only Campas was identified during a press conference held Monday at sheriff’s headquarters. Youngblood said the coroner’s office will release the other names.

Deputy Dizander Guerrero was also shot during the standoff, Youngblood said. He was treated at Kern Medical and released. Two other deputies were wounded by shrapnel.

The incident began around 1 p.m. when a caller reported a man armed with a gun at a home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue. Multiple 911 calls then came in reporting people screaming.

Deputies arrived at 1:05 p.m. and a woman told them two or three people had been shot inside the home. Deputies were then shot at from someone inside the residence, Youngblood said. They took cover and called for backup.

A perimeter was established and at 1:12 p.m. the sheriff’s SWAT team arrived.

At 2:53 p.m., believing there were victims that might still be alive and in need of medical aid, a decision was made to attempt to remove them from the home.

As they approached the front door, SWAT members came under fire from a man armed with a rifle, the sheriff said.

Campas and Guerrero were struck by gunfire and two other deputies were hit by shrapnel, Youngblood said. Campas was pulled to a safe location and given medical aid, and both he and Guerrero were taken to area hospitals.

The standoff continued, the gunman at times firing at the SWAT team, Youngblood said.

The gunman left the house at 6:28 p.m. and attempted to climb to the roof of a residence, Youngblood said. He was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.

Another officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Younglood said.

Two women and two girls managed to escape the home unharmed, the sheriff said.