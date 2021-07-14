Wasco prison employee ordered to stand trial in child sex sting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at Wasco State Prison has been ordered to stand trial on charges filed last year in connection with an online child sex sting.

A Kern County judge ruled the case against Ricardo Mancillas can proceed after finding prosecutors had enough evidence to support charges of contacting and arranging a meeting with a minor with the intent to commit a sex act, court records show.

Mancillas was arrested in June of last year in a sting conducted by sheriff’s detectives posing as children online. Detectives say the then-54-year-old engaged in a graphic online conversation with a sergeant he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Mancillas wrote about sex acts he wanted to perform and made plans to meet at a Bakersfield park, according to court documents filed by sheriff’s investigators. He showed up at the park with an order from McDonald’s he was asked to bring during the online chat, documents said.

After his arrest, Mancillas was placed on a leave of absence from his position as an information technology specialist at Wasco State Prison, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.

Mancillas is next due in court July 27.