BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Wasco men are suspected of committing robberies at gas stations and restaurants in Kern and other counties, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, conspiring to commit a crime and evading.

Sheriff’s office says, 13 armed robberies were committed in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties from July 17 to the 24 and the suspects matched the same descriptions and fled in a newer model black and gray Dodge Charger.

The same suspects committed four armed robberies in the Madera and Fresno areas on July 25, according to KCSO. King’s County deputies attempted to stop the suspects in a traffic stop but the suspects then led them on a chase that ended in a crash in the Lost Hills area.

Corcuera and Rios were treated for their injuries, according to KCSO.