Wasco mayor said he expects to be exonerated of DUI charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia says he hasn’t decided what to do about calls for him to step down from his leadership post over a DUI charge from last month.

Two Wasco city councilmen, Tito Cortez and Vincent Martinez, said at Tuesday’s council meeting that Garcia should resign as mayor — although not necessarily from the city council — because his case represents an unwanted distraction for city government.

Garcia, contacted Wednesday morning, told 17 News he’s still trying to ”wrap my head around it.” He also said the council members’ suggestion that he quit felt like “extrajudicial judgement.”

Councilman Cortez indicated Garcia’s situation will be discussed at the next Wasco city council meeting scheduled for July 20th.

Garcia says he has retained counsel and expects to be exonerated. His next hearing is Aug. 19.