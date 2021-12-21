Wasco man shot, killed in McFarland last week, coroner says

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who was killed in McFarland last week.

The man has been identified as Adam Sanchez, 18, of Wasco, according to the coroner.

On Dec. 16, Sanchez was shot at around 6:37 p.m. on San Pedro Street near East Sherwood Avenue in McFarland, according to the coroner’s office. He died at the scene.

No other details are available at this time.

17 News has reached out to the McFarland Police Department for details but has not heard back at this time.

This story will be update as more information becomes available.