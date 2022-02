BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed Sunday in Wasco has been identified, coroner’s officials say.

Guillermo Leon, 23, of Wasco was shot in the 500 block of D Street, a coroner’s release says. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene after deputies found him at 9:39 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.