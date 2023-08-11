BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man has been charged with allegedly assaulting a mail carrier while they were delivering mail, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Marco Pergis, 41, of Wasco charging him with an alleged assault of a federal employee and inflicting bodily injury, according to the Justice Department.

Court records show, Pergis allegedly assaulted a postal carrier while the carrier was on duty delivering mail in Wasco. Pergis walked up to the postal carrier and hit the carrier in the face, injuring the carrier who required medical attention for their injuries, according to officials.

If convicted, Pergis looks to face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.