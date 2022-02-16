Wasco man found dead outside residence Wednesday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Wasco early Wednesday morning.

The man was Christopher Aaron Regalado, 31, of Wasco, according to the coroner’s office.

Just after 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Sharon Court near Beckes Street in Wasco for reports of a person down outside of a residence, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they found Regalado with an obvious gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time, according to KCSO.

There have been 10 confirmed homicides in Kern County this year, according to 17 News’ records.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or to remain anonymous you can call the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.