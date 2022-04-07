BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said a Wasco man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults and exploitation of children.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies along with the Department of Homeland Security arrested Diego Emanuel Gomez, 23, of Wasco after serving a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Palm Avenue in Wasco.

The search warrant was in relation to an ongoing exploitation of a minor/sexual assault investigation and Gomez was identified as a suspect in multiple alleged crimes, officials said.

Gomez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for unlawful sex with a minor and other charges. He is being held on $100,000 bail and is due in court Friday, according to online records.

KCSO said they believe there may be additional victims in relation to their investigation and Gomez.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.