BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing copper wire from multiple businesses in Wasco, according to Kern County Sheriff’s.

Deputies on foot patrol in the 700 block of H Street investigated the area after several thefts of copper wire from a nearby business were reported Tuesday.

During their investigation, officials located a 37-year-old man in a vacant structure who’s allegedly responsible for a string of burglaries in the area.

The Wasco man had several felony warrants out for his arrest and was also found in possession of a large amount of copper wire. Deputies later confirmed the copper wire was stolen from a business in the 1000 block of H Street.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen copper wire and his felony warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040