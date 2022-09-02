BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 46, of Wasco near Poso Drive and Palm Avenue, following a traffic stop on Sept. 1, according to the sheriff’s office. Rodriguez had an arrest warrant for child molestation and sexual assault of minor investigation.

Deputies searched Rodriguez’s vehicle and found a loaded 9 mm handgun without a serial number — a “ghost gun” — according to the sheriff’s office.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked for lewd acts with a minor, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm by a gang member and other related charges.

Rodriguez is due in court on Sept. 6, according to inmate records.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.