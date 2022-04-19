BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man admitted to committing sex acts with girls he knew were underage, according to court documents.

Regarding one girl, Diego Emanuel Gomez, 23, told investigators he planned to only “hang out and smoke” with the teen, but they engaged in sexual activity, say the documents filed in Superior Court. The girl was 16 or 17, he said.

They were interrupted when the girl’s father arrived home, according to the documents. She shoved Gomez out the door and he ran.

Gomez was arrested April 6 on two counts related to sex acts with a minor. He admitted to engaging in sex acts with multiple teen girls, the documents say.

Investigators reviewed his Snapchat account and found inappropriate videos featuring girls that appeared to be under 16, the documents say. Investigators found conversations where Gomez asked girls for photos or videos showing them unclothed.

“In the conversations the other users would tell Gomez they were underage, and he stated he did not mind they were underage because they were not going to tell anyone,” an investigator wrote.

Gomez has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court April 28.