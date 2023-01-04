Scott Gunter, top, was found died after being found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Eugene Stroud. Photos courtesy CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who died March 15 after being found unresponsive in his cell at Wasco State Prison was strangled and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials.

Scott James Gunter, 59, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after guards found him unresponsive. He was serving a two-year sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

Gunter’s cellmate, Eugene Stroud, 45, has been named a suspect but no charges are listed against him on the Kern County Superior Court website.

Stroud is serving a 25-year sentence for two counts of corporal injury on specific persons resulting in a traumatic condition, and one count of making criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He has two prior felony convictions for a serious offense.