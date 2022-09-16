BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the Department of Justice.

Jessie Gonzalez, 26, who also uses the moniker “Creeper” was a member of the Varrio Wasco Rifas, according to court documents.

Gonzalez was arrested for an active parole violation warrant on Dec. 22, 2021, according to court documents. Officers found a handgun in his waistband that was loaded and 16 rounds of ammunition.

According to court documents, Gonzalez cannot lawfully possess ammunition and firearms because of criminal convictions in Bakersfield. Those convictions include being a prisoner in possession of a weapon and assault with a firearm on a person.