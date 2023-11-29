BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter police officers discovered ounces of narcotics and a loaded weapon during a traffic stop earlier this week.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, Shafter police conducted a traffic stop near Fresno and Cherry Avenues after receiving calls of a driver operating a vehicle under the influence.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Juan Manuel Bravo 34, of Wasco, after he was allegedly driving under the influence in possession of a loaded pistol, an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and the same amount of cocaine, according to officials.

Bravo, who is a convicted felon, was also arrested for various firearm, narcotics and gang-related charges, according to officials. Police say when they found Bravo, he was driving the car with its emergency hazard lights on.

Police say Bravo was booked into Kern County Sheriff’s Office Justice Facility.