BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco Union Elementary School District employee was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl in May, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter was arrested on suspicion of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child. Solis is a school counselor, sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Meza said.

An investigation began Sunday evening after someone contacted deputies about the alleged crimes. Solis was listed in custody on $25,000 bail. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.