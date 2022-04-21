BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco couple has been ordered to stand trial on charges they inflicted broken bones, burns and bruises on their baby.

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday found there was enough evidence against Jorge Millan and Elizabeth Jara to move forward. The two are held without bail and due back in court April 28, where a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

They have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, torture and child cruelty.

Millan, 22, and Jara, 20, were arrested after their 6-week-old baby was brought to Memorial Hospital a year ago with both arms broken, broken ribs, bruises all over his body and burns on his feet that appeared to have been caused by a lighter, according to court documents.

When questioned by law enforcement, each blamed the other, documents say.

Millan told detectives Jara needed to be evaluated for anger issues and “psychotic” behavior. Jara said Millan had previously abused her and she was afraid to leave him, and he was too rough with the baby.

The couple had been living at the home of Millan’s parents. Deputies took other children living there into protective custody after finding dog feces and trash on the floor, roaches crawling on the walls, food left out on counters and dirty pots and pans piled up in the kitchen, documents say.