BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco couple has been assigned a courtroom for a trial on charges alleging they inflicted broken bones, burns and bruises on their baby.

Court records show Elizabeth Jara, 22, and Jorge Millan, 23, on Tuesday had their case assigned to Judge Gregory Pulskamp in Department 8. A hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Jury selection has not begun.

The couple is charged with attempted murder, torture and child cruelty in connection with injuries suffered by their then-6-week-old boy in 2021.

The baby had broken arms and ribs, bruises all over his body and burns on his feet that appeared to have been caused by a lighter, according to court documents. Jara and Millan blamed each other when questioned by law enforcement, documents said.