Warrant issued after suspected burglar who was stopped by 10-year-old girl fails to show for court hearing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was caught on camera allegedly trying to steal a bicycle when a 10-year-old girl stopped him failed to show for his arraignment Friday on a charge of first-degree burglary.

A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for Michael King, 59. He had bailed out of custody after deputies apprehended him on May 27.

Deputies on May 21 were sent to to a residence in the 8900 block of Oak Hills Avenue to investigate a report of a burglary. The reporting party said a man entered their open garage and attempted to steal a bicycle.

The reporting party’s 10-year-old daughter saw the burglar and yelled at him, causing the man to drop the bike and run, according to sheriff’s officials.

Surveillance video captured the incident and the man was later identified as King.